Mizuho Trims Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Target Price to $29.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PEAK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.09.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

PEAK opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.