Hub Group (HUBG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hub Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hub Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Hub Group stock opened at $76.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hub Group from $111.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

