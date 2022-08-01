Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $221,000 Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $295.31 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.61.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

