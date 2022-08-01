Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,948,000 after buying an additional 557,591 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $16,860,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $15,352,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,421,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 805,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after buying an additional 307,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $9.95 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $484.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.24. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 261.21%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTGX shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.