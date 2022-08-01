Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $29.51 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cincinnati Financial worth $29,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $97.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.73. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.42 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

