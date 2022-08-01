Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $429.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.38. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

