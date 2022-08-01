Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 62,453 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,453 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $29,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA opened at $103.80 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.78.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

