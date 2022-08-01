Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $29.56 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Darden Restaurants worth $29,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $124.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average of $128.70. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Articles

