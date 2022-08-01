Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $303.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

