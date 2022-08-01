Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 15.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunoco Stock Up 2.4 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

