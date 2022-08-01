Piper Sandler Lowers Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $130.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RARE. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.42.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $53.28 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,003,000 after acquiring an additional 152,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.