Piper Sandler Lowers Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $130.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RARE. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.42.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $53.28 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,003,000 after acquiring an additional 152,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
