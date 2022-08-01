28,750 Shares in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Mad River Investors purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $1,303,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total value of 1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,393,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 102,517,341.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Trading Up 16.7 %

NASDAQ CORZ opened at 2.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.25. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of 1.40 and a one year high of 14.98.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The firm had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 164.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CORZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.37.

Core Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

See Also

