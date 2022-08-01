Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Five Below worth $31,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Five Below by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,605,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,269,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Five Below by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,734,000 after buying an additional 35,588 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 736,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,772,000 after buying an additional 434,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE stock opened at $127.07 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.37.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

