Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,671,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,096,000 after purchasing an additional 563,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,821,000 after acquiring an additional 307,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

