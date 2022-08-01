Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 22,635 BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 63,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.0779 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.