Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $29.36 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,383 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $23,277,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 102,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $78.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

