Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,590 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Graco worth $32,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $67.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

