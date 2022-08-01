Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Eastman Chemical worth $32,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $23,356,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $95.93 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.76.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

