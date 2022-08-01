Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $32,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 202,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 116,665 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MAA opened at $185.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

