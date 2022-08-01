Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,629 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Iron Mountain worth $31,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 112.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $44,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $48.49 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.