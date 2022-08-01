Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Avalara worth $32,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,791,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,791,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,744 shares of company stock worth $4,985,329. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $87.42 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.29.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

