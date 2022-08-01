First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.75% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $31,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 844,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after buying an additional 210,993 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after buying an additional 279,593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 577,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 82,393 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 528,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 506,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 118,288 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.41 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.55.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
