Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $30,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Vale Stock Performance

About Vale

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.