Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Arch Capital Group worth $31,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $44.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.