KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 574,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $33,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

