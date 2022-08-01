Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 219,629 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,629 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of W. R. Berkley worth $34,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

