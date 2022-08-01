BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,905 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $34,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.24) to GBX 2,440 ($29.40) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

