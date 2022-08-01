iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,956 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $91.58 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.49 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.11.

