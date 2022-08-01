Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Holley from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Holley Stock Performance

NYSE:HLLY opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Holley has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,392,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Holley by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Holley by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holley

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

