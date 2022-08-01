Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 77,313 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 697,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $34,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan
In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $31.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
