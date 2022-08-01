Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $34,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $458.63 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $432.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

