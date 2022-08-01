Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Church & Dwight worth $35,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $87.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

