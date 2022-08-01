Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $13.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Holley from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.32.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Price Performance

Holley stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Holley has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Holley’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 25.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 677,065 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holley by 37.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 431,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holley by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 83,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.