Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 136,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Webster Financial by 105.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 56.3% in the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Webster Financial Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBS. Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE WBS opened at $46.45 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

