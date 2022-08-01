Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,196 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $86.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average of $90.08. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $68.99 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.