Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target to CHF 6

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

CS stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Credit Suisse Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.0528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is -2.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. CWM LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

