Berry Global Group (BERY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Berry Global Group to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Berry Global Group has set its FY22 guidance at $7.20-7.70 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Berry Global Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Berry Global Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.