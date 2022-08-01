Berry Global Group (BERY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Berry Global Group to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Berry Global Group has set its FY22 guidance at $7.20-7.70 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Berry Global Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

