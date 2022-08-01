CDW (CDW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDW stock opened at $181.53 on Monday. CDW has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 129.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CDW by 46.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDW shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

