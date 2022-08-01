Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Raised to $11.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of MQ stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Insider Activity at Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

