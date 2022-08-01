American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $94,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $8.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.12. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

