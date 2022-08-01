Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,152 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rollins by 609.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,074,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 2,645.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after buying an additional 1,094,448 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Rollins by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 987,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,769,000 after buying an additional 728,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Rollins by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,178,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,323,000 after buying an additional 478,951 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.