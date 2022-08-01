Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 176 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 689.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,568,000 after acquiring an additional 46,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Shares of ACC opened at $65.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $65.39.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

