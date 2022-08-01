State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,775 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,976,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,203,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 45,036 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,948,000 after buying an additional 119,873 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 451,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,484,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,772,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HMN opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

