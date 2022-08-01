State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Hamilton Lane worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 223,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLNE opened at $75.57 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 47.38%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

