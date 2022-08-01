State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.58 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Sanmina at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 89,131 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 42,791 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 178,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 146,468 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $6,008,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.7 %

SANM opened at $46.05 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.