Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Torray LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 32.5% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $116.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

