Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Callaway Golf worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 600.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Insider Activity at Callaway Golf

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Callaway Golf Profile

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.