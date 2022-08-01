State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of NetScout Systems worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTCT. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $35.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.