State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,447 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $9,478,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $78.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.09.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.