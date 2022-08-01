National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $278.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.36.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

